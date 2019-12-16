” When the basis of citizenship becomes religion, the country becomes a religious state”: Kerala CM confirms that will not implement CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused that the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is the first step towards building a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. The left leader said this while addressing a joint protest by the ruling LDF led by CPM and opposition UDF led by Congress.

” All of us have a single voice – protect secularism. Those who took part in the independence struggle dreamt of ousting imperial forces, despite their diverse views. The British tried to weaken the struggle by dividing the fighters in the name of the religions. We could overcome all those challenges. That is how we emerged as a secular state”, said Pinarayi Vijayan.

” The basis of our unity is the vision that India should not be made a religious state. Our country is facing a serious crisis. This has been created deliberately by the union government. When the basis of citizenship becomes religion, the country becomes a religious state”, added Pinarayi.