BJP to run public awareness campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act

Dec 17, 2019, 06:07 am IST
BJP has decided to run a public awareness campaign about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as protests against the new citizenship law intensified across the country. The party leadership has issued an order to all the state units, asking party workers to reach out to the people and make them aware about the act.

The order issued to the state units read: “Reach out to the public and inform them that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not take away anyone’s citizenship, rather it will provide citizenship to the religiously persecuted Hindus, Buddh, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The act is not against Muslims or any religion.”

