CAB Protests : Ten arrested for Jamia violence, none are students

Delhi Police Tuesday arrested 10 people from Okhla area in connection with the violence that rocked Jamia Millia Islamia University Sunday evening. A police spokesperson said most of the accused have a criminal background and none of them are students.

Randhawa also said that their custody will be given to the crime branch for further investigation. “Investigation has so far revealed that arrested men had instigated the crowds and also vandalised public property. @DCPSEastDelhi’s team will hand over their custody to the crime branch for further investigation,” Randhawa added.