“Democracy in dangeorus ICU”,says Kamal Haasan on CAA

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court on Monday, calling it “State terrorism”. In a press conference organised later in the evening, he declared that the party’s General Secretary AG Mourya had filed a petition in the Supreme Court to fight against the CAA, which has sparked massive protests and violence across the country. In his statement, the party chief said, “MNM will leave no stone unturned in seeking every possible course to put an end to the CAA”.

Hitting out at Modi government, Haasan said there is nothing wrong if students ask questions.

“(The young) must understand and question politics…politics is omnipresent and affects all of us. There is nothing wrong with young people being politically aware and asking questions (but) when these questions (are) stifled, then democracy is in dangerous ICU,” said Haasan.

“Saying that every blow on students is a blow on the freedom of expression” Haasan added, “This issue (referring to the protests against the new citizenship law) is beyond state borders…beyond politics and beyond parties. It is a national issue”.