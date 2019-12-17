SC to hear review petition of Nirbhaya case convict today

Even as preparations get underway at the Tihar jail to hang the killers of Nirbhaya, the Supreme Court will hear the review pleas of one of the convicts.

The review will be taken up in the chambers of the Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde and the plea filed by Akshay Kumar would also be heard by Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

It may be recalled that Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh and Ram Singh were convicted for the rape and murder of Nirbhaya. While Ram Singh killed himself in jail, another person, a minor served a three year term at a reformation centre.