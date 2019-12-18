2 FIRs registered, several arrested in Jamia violence

Two FIRs have been registered in Jamia and Mathura Road violence incidents–one at Jamia police station and the other at New Friends Colony police station. The police arrested six people in Jamia violence, while 4 held after the FIR was lodged at NFC.

According to reports, two companies of Delhi Police have currently been deployed in Zafarabad as a precautionary measure. The security can be enhanced if necessary as the force has been kept in reserve.

Currently, the situation is peaceful, as the Delhi Police held a meeting with the peace committee of the area last night, and appealed for peace. The 66-feet road from Zafarabad to Seelampur has been opened for traffic movement.

In the Jama Masjid area, the situation is normal now as their is no crowd or police movement.

On Tuesday, as many as 21 people including 12 police personnel and three from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained injuries during protests against the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent in Seelampur.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, told ANI, “Total 21 people were injured, of which 12 are Delhi Police personnel and three are from the Rapid Action Force,” adding that five persons have been detained and two police booths have been damaged. He also added that no lathi-charge was done by the police.