6 People killed, 40 injured as bus crashed into a tree

At least 6 people killed and 40 others were injured in a bus accident in Hong Kong. The accident took place on Wednesday as a double decker bus crashed into a tree.
The densely packed Hong kong has many winding, narrow and often steep roads. Earlier in February last year a double decker bus overturned killing 19 people.
Black bags carried out from the bus route no 978.
Now TV live broadcast citing sources at the scene said at least 4 have been certified dead. pic.twitter.com/PG3Mq8s2QJ
— Xinqi Su ??? (@XinqiSu) December 18, 2019
Post Your Comments