6 People killed, 40 injured as bus crashed into a tree

Dec 18, 2019, 10:58 pm IST
At least 6 people killed and 40 others were injured in a bus accident in Hong Kong. The accident took place on Wednesday as a double decker bus crashed into a tree.

The densely packed Hong kong has many winding, narrow and often steep roads. Earlier in February last year a double decker bus overturned killing 19 people.

