ABVP called for strike tomorrow

ABVP calls for a strike in Kerala on 19, December (Thursday). The strike was called protesting against the SFI attack against ABVP workers in Kerala Varma College in Thrissur. The ABVP workers who were campaigning on the Citizenship Amendment Act was attacked by the left students organization SFI.

The strike is only applicable for the colleges in the state. Schools are excluded from the strike informed ABVP leaders.

#WATCH Kerala: Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers thrash an ABVP worker at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. ABVP had called for a strike on campus today following an altercation with SFI on Dec 16. ABVP had also allegedly thrashed 4 SFI workers earlier today. pic.twitter.com/N7onEK8Qkt — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

Many ABVP workers get seriously injured in the attack. ABVP national executive committee member Ravi Shankar got injured in the secretariat march organised in protesting the assault in Thrissur. Police used tear gas and water cannon against the ABVp march.