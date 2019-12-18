Another student suffers snakebite at Govt.School in Wayanad

Yet another incident of snakebite involving a seven-year-old student in Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad. The region has not yet survived from the shock of the snakebite death of Shahala, a fifth standard student of Sarvajana Govt. School.

Mohammed Riyan, son of Sulaiman and a student of Beenachi Govt. High School, suffered a snakebite around noon. He was entered into WIMS Medical College Hospital and treated with anti-venom. The hospital authorities said that the child has survived critical state.

Riyan was waiting for his sister Amina, a fourth standard student, after his exams. He felt a bite on his leg, but didn’t tell anyone. After some time, Riyan and Amina reached a house one kilometre away. The boy started feeling discomfort and told the family that something bit him. His family notified the school about this and took Riyan to the taluk hospital in Bathery. He was given first aid and then taken to a private hospital. It has not been found out what type of snake bit the child.