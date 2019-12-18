‘CAA not threatening Indian Muslims’,says Syed Ahmed Bukhari

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, declared his support to the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act 2019) protests and demonstrations and also appealed the protestors to keep control on their emotions. The Shahi Imam’s appeal comes a day after the Seelampur protests in East Delhi turned violent. At least 34 people were injured, which also included 12 policemen, said reports. “To protest is the democratic right of the people of India, no one can stop us from doing it. However, it is important that it is done in control, keeping our emotions in control is the most important part,” said Bukhari.

Reiterating the government’s take on the issue, the Bukhari said that, “Under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Muslim refugees who come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan, & Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India.” The Shahi Imam also mentioned NRC in his speech and said that, “NRC has only been announced and is not a law yet,” reported news agency ANI.