CBSE 10,12 class examination time-table announced

The examination time-table for Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) ofr 10,12 classes has been announced. The board examinations will start from February 15. The examinations for 10 class will start from February 26 nad will end in March 18.

The 12th class examination will begin from March 2 and will end on April 2. The examination calendar has been published in the website of CBSE www.cbse.nic.in.

Earlier CBSE has published the time-table for practical examinations. The practical examinations for 10,12 class will be held from January 1 to February 7.

The results will be announced by the end of April.

To pass in the 12th class a students must secure 33% marks in theory, practical and internal assessment. For every subject must possess 33% marks.

For 10 class students must secure 33% marks in theory and practical examination.