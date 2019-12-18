” Citizenship Amendment Act has to do with Muslims living in India” explains Muslim cleric

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari has made ti clear that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India. The Muslim cleric has asked the protesting people to to be calm and exercise constraint.

The senior cleric has also explained the difference between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the national Register of Citizens (NRC).

” The CAA is for those people who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31,2014. They we will be granted citizenship and it will not affect the Muslims living in India. The Muslims refugees who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India. While CAA has become a law, NRC has been only announced. It has not became a law yet”, said Syed Ahmed Bukhari.

H also urged to people that although they have the right to protest they should maintain peace and tranquility.