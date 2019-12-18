Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the strengthening of US dollar and the negative opening of the Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

In the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.08 and then slipped to 71.11 against the US dollar registering a loss of 13 paise over the US currency.

The Indian rupee has settled trading at 70.98 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ that measures the strength of US dollar against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.10% to reach at 97.32.