Home Minister Amit Shah is a ‘divider’ says actor Siddharth over CAA issue

Popular South-Union Home Minister Amit Shah is a ‘divider’ says South-Indian actor Siddharth. The popular actor in a series of tweets has raised his opinion on Citizenship Amendment Act.

“You will tell us who deserves to be a refugee and who does not based on religion (CAA). Then you will tell us who is an Indian and who is not based on religion (NRC). Why cant you just be honest for once and accept what you are doing Amit Shah? Tell us your real plan. #Divider”, wrote actor in the micro-blogging website Twitter.

” All this tyranny is being done in our name, the majority, #Hindus. Be a good, proud Hindu. Don’t let them do this in our name. They don’t speak for us. They only speak for their divisive agenda. We’re not threatened by minorities. We know our history. Stand up. Say no to fascism”, tweeted Siddharth.

“First they will filter Muslims, then Christians, then other religions, then they will corner the oppressed castes and slyly go after the rights of women. They will always find a way to divide. They will always find a way to hate. This is their way. Say no to fascism”, tweeted Siddharth.

The actor accused that the CAA is a strategy to divert the attention of people from declining economy. ” And look how many people are talking about the economy. Distraction. Deception. Denial. These are the tools of fascists. Beware. Stand against fascism. Fight for what is right!”, said the actor.

Siddarth has earlier also said that Narendra Modi- Amit Shah are like Duryodana and Shakuni. The popular actor is an ardent critic of BJP and union government. He has many times ignited controversy by criticizing the NDA government and BJP.

These two are not Krishna and Arjuna. They are Shakuni and Duryodhana.

