Jio Fiber launches data vouchers starting at Rs. 101

Jio Fiber data vouchers are now available starting at Rs. 101 to help subscribers increase their data allocation.

The new data vouchers, which are available to Jio Fiber paid users, can be availed after signing in to the Jio website or through the MyJio app. Jio provides up to 2000GB or 2TB additional data through the data vouchers that are priced between Rs. 101 and Rs. 4,001. Unlike the existing Jio Fiber plans, the data vouchers don’t carry any additional validity benefits. The new offering, however, is helpful, especially if you’re about to exhaust your given data allocation.

As per the listing visible on the Jio website and MyJio app after signing in to Jio Fiber existing account, there is a total of six data vouchers that are provided under the Data Voucher section. The vouchers start at Rs. 101 that bring 20GB data quota and go up to Rs. 4,001 that include 2TB data allocation. Customers have also been provided with the Rs. 251, Rs. 501, Rs. 1,001, and Rs. 2,001 data vouchers to avail additional data benefits.