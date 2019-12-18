Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court rejects convict’s review plea

Supreme Court Wednesday rejected the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the December 16, 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Akshay’s counsel has sought 3-weeks time to file the mercy petition before President, but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, said that the law allows only one-week time for it. In his review plea, convict Akshay wanted the sentence commuted as other countries have also done away with the death penalty.

The newly constituted three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna heard the petition. The bench said, “Review petition is not re-hearing of appeal over and over again. We find no grounds for review of 2017 verdict upholding the death penalty of the convict.” The court said it had considered aggravating and mitigating circumstances.

The hearing comes a day after Chief Justice of India S A Bobde recused himself on personal grounds from hearing the plea.