Ptron launched ‘True Wireless Earbuds’ at an affordable price: Features and price inside

pTron, one of the popular technology and lifestyle accessories brand has launched a new wireless earbuds – pTron Bassbuds Lite – True Wireless Earbuds. The new set is the newest addition to its Bassbuds TWS series.

The new earbuds comes with 10 mm dynamic drivers with latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology. This gives seamless and stable connection with low power consumption.

The ear buds can be fully charged in 1.5 hours and will provide up to 6 hours of uninterrupted music time and 5 hours of talk time on a single full charge. One can enjoy an extended music playtime of more than 20 hours on Bassbuds Lite by charging upto 3 times with the compact, pocket-sized 400mAh rechargeable power case.

The multi-function button on the earbuds allow hands-free wireless calling, music/call control and activation of the Voice Assistant – Google Assistant on Android phones and Siri on iPhones, giving the user complete freedom of movement.

The earbuds are available in two colours White and Black. The earbuds is Amazon at a special launch price of Rs 899.