Latest NewsIndia

Railways starts selling drinking water just Rs 5 per litre

Dec 18, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Less than a minute

South Central Railway has installed an ‘atmospheric water generator’ kiosk at Secunderabad Railway Station. The ‘atmospheric water generator’ is called ‘Meghdoot’. This technology is developed under ‘Make in India’ by Maithri Aquatech. The kiosk produces around 1,000 litres per day. “Conserve Water, Conserve Life: Railways introduces ‘Meghdoot’ device to harvest water directly from air, which is then filtered & remineralised for drinking,” Piyush Goyal tweeted an informative video with his tweet.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close