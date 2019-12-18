Railways starts selling drinking water just Rs 5 per litre

South Central Railway has installed an ‘atmospheric water generator’ kiosk at Secunderabad Railway Station. The ‘atmospheric water generator’ is called ‘Meghdoot’. This technology is developed under ‘Make in India’ by Maithri Aquatech. The kiosk produces around 1,000 litres per day. “Conserve Water, Conserve Life: Railways introduces ‘Meghdoot’ device to harvest water directly from air, which is then filtered & remineralised for drinking,” Piyush Goyal tweeted an informative video with his tweet.

Conserve Water, Conserve Life: Railways introduces ‘Meghdoot’ device to harvest water directly from air, which is then filtered & remineralised for drinking

Installed at Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana, the ??? ?? ???? complies with World Health Organisation standards pic.twitter.com/lSWqDkf8WB

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 17, 2019