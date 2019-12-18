Reliance Jio Fiber data vouchers launched: See tariffs,plans, speed

India’s largest telecom and internet service provider Reliance Jio has launched new data vouchers for its Jio Fiber broadband users in the country.

Reliance Jio is offering data vouchers between Rs 101 and Rs 4,001. The company is offering as many as six vouchers priced at Rs 101, Rs 251, Rs 501, Rs 1,001, Rs 2,001 and Rs 4,001.

With Rs 101 data voucher, users get additional 20GB data whereas Rs 251 voucher gives 55GB additional data. For Rs 501, you can get 125 GB additional data. For Rs 1,001 and Rs 2,001, Jio Fiber subscribers get 275GB and 650GB data respectively. The most expensive Rs 4,001 data voucher gives 2TB additional data.

These data vouchers don’t help extend the validity of the existing plan or offer data roll-over .

The validity of these vouchers will be equivalent to the Jio Fiber plan subscribed by a user. Jio Fiber users can get these data vouchers through My Jio application or the company’s website after logging in with their Jio Fiber account.