‘Tension can escalate anytime at LoC’, Warns Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warned that situation at Line of Control (LoC) can worsened anytime. General Rawat urged the soldiers to remain on high alert to face any kind of situation at the LoC. The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) remains on the brink due to the hostile behaviour of Pakistan.

General Rawat’s remarks came in the backdrop of an increase in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent days. The Indian Army, Rawat said , is prepared for a befitting response “along with the retaliatory matrix”.

On Tuesday Indian Army had foiled a BAT (Border Action Team) action by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani, killing two Pakistani Special Services Group (SSG) commandos.