West Bengal police arrest BJP MPs

The West Bengal police has arrested two BJP MPs who were leading a delegation of the party to the violence hit Malda and Murshidabad district in the state. BJP MPs from the state Nisith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu were arrested by the police who blocked the BJP delegation on the way.

The Malda and Murshidabad has been witnessed protest that turned violent against the Citizenship Amendment Act. A railway station in the Murshidabad has been set ablaze by the protestors.

The police claimed that they blocked the delegation and arrested the MPS to prevent any breach of law and order.

But BJP MPS accused that the state government is fermenting disturbances.