Airtel to shutdown its 3G service: Details inside

Telecom service provider in the country Bharati Airtel has announced that it will shut down its 3 G services in karnataka. Bharati Airtel is planning to phase out the 3G technology across India and this is a part of it.

The customers in karnataka can now enjoy high speed 4G services in the state. The customers can enjoy 4 G network with HD quality VOLTE calling, informed Bharati Airtel in a statement.

Bharati Airtel will continue to provide 2G network services in the state to serve the connectivity needs of its customers who use feature phones.