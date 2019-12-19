DH Latest NewsLatest NewsTechnology

Airtel to shutdown its 3G service: Details inside

Dec 19, 2019, 06:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Telecom service provider in the country Bharati Airtel has announced that it will shut down its 3 G services in karnataka. Bharati Airtel is planning to phase out the 3G technology across India and this is a part of it.

The customers in karnataka can now enjoy high speed 4G services in the state. The customers can enjoy 4 G network with HD quality VOLTE calling, informed Bharati Airtel in a statement.

Bharati Airtel will continue to provide 2G network services in the state to serve the connectivity needs of its customers who use feature phones.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close