Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on CAA row

Priyanka Chopra finally broke her silence on the police crackdown against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, saying in a thriving democracy, violence against peaceful protesters is “wrong”. The 37-year-old actor is the latest Bollywood star to react to the violence against the students for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday evening.

The police entered the Jamia Millia campus after the protest against the Act by the students turned violent. “Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice.”

“In a thriving democracy, to raise one’s voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #Havevoicewillraise #Havevoicemustraise” Priyanka said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.