CAA Protests : Airtel suspends voice, mobile internet services

Airtel has suspended voice, mobile internet and SMS services in some parts of Delhi on government orders. Replying to queries of cutomers on Twitter, Airtel confirmed that there was a government directive to suspend internet, voice and SMS services in “certain areas” of Delhi.

“….as per instructions from govt. authorities, Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience..,” Airtel said in a tweet to a user.

When other users complained about internet and calling services on Airtel not working on Ashoka Road towards India Gate, they too recieved similar response from the telco. “We’re complying with instructions received from government authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi,” Airtel said without giving more details about the communication curb in Delhi.