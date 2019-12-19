CAA Protests : Kejriwal launches Free WiFi scheme amid internet shutdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a free WiFi scheme in the city.

The scheme was, however, rolled out on a day when the telecom operators, on the instructions of the Delhi Police, suspended Internet, voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR region, following protests against the amended Citizenship Law.

Kejriwal said it was paradoxical that Internet services were shut by authorities on a day when free Wifi scheme was launched.

Under the free- WiFi scheme, hotspots will be set up across the city.

The Delhi CM said people in the country were “scared” as 70 per cent of them have no documents to prove their citizenship.