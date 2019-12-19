Citizenship Law : Pak PM Imran Khan threatens India with nuclear war

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again threatened India with nuclear war over the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which promises Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of the neighbouring countries.Khan, while addressing the first Global Refugee Forum as a co-convener here on Tuesday, said: “I want to tell the whole world that they should be aware of the biggest impending refugee crisis (in South Asia).”

He was apparently referring to the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which promises Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

“We in Pakistan are not just worried that there’ll be a refugee crisis; we are worried that this could lead to a conflict. A conflict between two nuclear-armed countries,” Khan remarked.

Leaving no opportunity to condemn India on the world stage, Khan also put forth his rhetoric on New Delhi’s decision to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying “It is time for the world to take notice of the situation in Kashmir,” despite India time again stating that such matters are entirely “internal” to the country.

“We know from our past experience that prevention is better than cure. If the world acts right now and puts pressure on the Indian government to stop this illegal activity, we could prevent this crisis,” the cricketer-turned-politician told the forum, adding that millions of Muslims could flee from India because of the “curfew imposed in Kashmir”.

It should be noted that this is not the first time when Pakistan has abused the global platform to imply a clear message of threat asserting that if India provokes Pakistan – Islamabad will not hesitate to use its nuclear weapons.