Emirates Airlines issues advisory for passengers

Emirates Airlines has issued an advisory for all its passengers. The Dubai based airline advised all passengers travelling during the New Year to arrive at the airport well in advance.

“Emirates, and its partners Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Foreign Residency Affairs (GDRFA) and Dubai Airports have announced joint plans to facilitate the passenger and traffic movements to and from Dubai International Airport (Terminal 1 and 3) during the next few weeks of peak travel,” the airline said.

“The peak holiday travel period will run from December 19 to January 6, with over 5 million passengers passing through Dubai International Airport,” the airline added.