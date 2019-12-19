Man kills three daughters, commits suicide after birth of fourth girl

In a shocking incident a man has allegedly killed three of his daughters by pushing them into a well and then committed suicide. The shocking incident took place in in Khambhalia town of Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Wednesday.

The man identified as Rasik Solanki aged 35 has committed this crime.Solanki, who is a labourer did in a frustration as he recently had another girl child, a fourth.

The villagers recovered the bodies of Anjali (7), Riya (5) and Jalpa (3) from inside the well and informed the police. Solanki’s wife and the new born child were at their maternal place at the time of the incident.