Maruti Suzuki launches Alto VXI+ in India : Price and Features

Maruti Suzuki has launched the range topping VXI+ variant of the new Alto Facelift in India at ? 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Alto VXI+ comes equipped with Maruti’s latest Smartplay 2.0 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which debuted in the 2019 WagonR and eventually made its way in other models in the range like the Baleno Facelift, Ciaz, Swift, Dzire and now the Alto.

The new Alto 800 is powered by the same 796cc, three-cylinder engine which is now BS6 compliant emitting 25 per cent less Nitrogen Oxide (NoX) which Maruti Suzuki has achieved by upgrading the engine hardware and software. It puts out 47 bhp at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3500 rpm. The new model also meets the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) requirements with over 95 per cent recoverable and 85 per cent recyclable elements.