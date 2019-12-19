Nirbhaya case convicts have 7 days to file mercy petition

Tihar Jail administration has issued a notice to all four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case stating that they have seven days time to file mercy petition, said Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition filed by one of the four convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh after finding no merits in it.

“We don’t find any merit in the review petition. We dismiss it accordingly,” a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said while pronouncing the order in a jam-packed courtroom.

Akshay had moved the apex court seeking clemency on the ground that the “rising pollution” has already increased the mortality rates. He sought a commutation of the death penalty awarded to him and three others.

“Considering the submissions, we have said that the petitioner has sought to assail the facts yet again which can’t be done at this stage. We have given due consideration to grounds. Accordingly at this stage, we dismiss the review petition,” the order authored by Justice R Banumathi stated.