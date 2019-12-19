” People need an alternative to BJP which ‘stays in India”: Sharad Pawar mocks Rahul Gandhi

Giving a shock to the the tri-party alliance in Maharashtra veteran NCP leader Sharad pawar has mocked the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. Pawar has siads that the country needs an alternative to BJP that stays in the country. He was referring to Rahul Gandhi who is constantly on foreign trip when there is an agitation.

” There are some indications that anti- BJP sentiments are on the rise in some parts of the country. People need an alternative for such change, and such the alternative has to be staying in the country”, said Sharad Pawar.

It is assumed that Pawar is referring to Rahul who is now in South Korea when the country is witnessing anti-BJP protests over CAA.