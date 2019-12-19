Superstar Rajinikanth reveals his ‘Dream role’

Superstar Rajinikanth has revealed his ‘dream role’. The Indian superstar revealed about his dream role in the trailer launch function of his new film ‘Darbar’.

Rajinikanth revealed that he wants to play the role of a transgender. The actor said that he has been in the film industry for the last 45 years and has done 160 films. And he has not done the role of transgender and it is his dream role.

‘Darbar’, which is the new film of Rajinikanth will be released on January,2020 as a pongal release. Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, ‘Darbar’ is a cop-action thriller set in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty plays the antagonist in the film. The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai and it was attended by Rajinikanth, Murugadoss, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar.