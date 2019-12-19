” The more the voice is suppressed, the louder it will be”: Priyanka Gandhi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the union government over the internet shut down and suspending metro services in New Delhi. Priyanka said that people’s voice can not be silenced by force. Priyanka Gandhi through a series of tweets raised her protest.

.. Our freedom movement was proof of this, our constitution is the guarantor of it and our people are the soul of it. 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 19, 2019

“Metro Station is closed. The Internet is closed. Section 144 is imposed everywhere. There is no place to raise your voice. Those who have today spent crores of rupees of taxpayers money on advertisements to make people understand, they are so baffled by people’s voice that they are suppressing it. But, they should know this, the more the voice is suppressed, the louder it will be,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi .

“The voice of a people cannot be silenced by force. Every time force is applied to dominate and rule, every time you beat and suppress, every time you push people to the wall, they will rise up stronger, their resolve will strengthen and their voice will grow louder… Our freedom movement was proof of this, our constitution is the guarantor of it and our people are the souls of it,” she added.