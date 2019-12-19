DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Upgraded version of ‘Pinaka guided rocket system’ successfully test-fired

Dec 19, 2019, 07:42 pm IST
In a major success to Indian Army the upgraded version of indigenously developed guided rocket system named ‘Pinaka’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range(ITR) in Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.

Pinaka is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 km with high precision. The missile was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The missile is equipped with a high-end guiding kit which includes an advanced navigation and control system.The upgraded version of missile is capable of hit targets 90 km. The test fire of the missile has achieved all the objectives.

