Watch the teaser of Allu Arjun-Jayaram starrer ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’

Dec 19, 2019, 09:38 pm IST
The teaser of the  Telugu film   ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’ is released. The film has Allu Arjun playing the lead role. The film  directed by Trivikram Srinivas  has Malayalam actor Jayaram in a crucial role.

The film has  two female leads in Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj. Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Sunil play other major roles.

‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’ is a romantic-family entertainer that focuses on three generations. Jayaram is playing the role of Allu Arjun’s father .  Veteran actress Tabu is paired with him.

‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’ will be released on January as  a Sankranti release. S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind are jointly producing the movie under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

