Anand Mahindra to step down from his Chairman post

The Mahindra and mahindra group informed that Anand mahindra will step down from the post of Chairman of the group from April 1, 2020. He will step down as the Executive Chairman.

” With effect from April 1,2020 mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the board of Mahindra & Mahindra. This is in accordance with the SEBI guidelines” said the statement released by the company.

Pawan Goenka will the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from April 1. Anish Shah has been appointed as the Chief Financial officer till April 2021 and after that he will appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.