Anti-CAA protesters caught on video pelting stones at Police : Watch Video

In a footage, a mob of nearly 50-100 protesters were seen pelting stones at the cops, who were cornered at the close shutters of a shop. The policemen upheld their shield to ward off the attacks from violent protesters.

The Gujarat Police has taken cognizance of the incident, and has claimed to have acted against scores among the protesters who attacked the policemen. The government, in a statement issued later on Thursday, said strict action would be taken against all such elements who attempt to vitiate the law and order.

“There were two incidents of violence in Ahmedabad today. Other than that there is peace in whole state. Around 50 people arrested, we are checking video footage to identify those who were involved, strict action will be taken,” Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Pradeepsinh Jadeja said.