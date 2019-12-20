“BJP government use brute force to suppress dissent”: Accuses Sonia Gandhi

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi has raised severe criticism against BJp and NDA government over the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. She accused that the Narendra Modi led government is using brute force to suppress voice of dissent. Sonia raised her criticism on a video shared on Congress’ official Twitter handle.

” Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by BJP government against students, youth and citizen across the country. in a democracy, people have a right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. Equally, it is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address their concerns”, said AICC president.

“BJP government has shown utter disregard for the people’s voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy. Congress party condemns action by BJP government and expresses solidarity with students and citizens of India in their struggle,” Sonia added.