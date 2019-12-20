Christmas Carol with ‘Desi flavour’: Video of kids singing Jingle bells with Singari Melam wins over Internet: Video

Christmas celebration has started already across the globe. And a video of a group of kids performing the mandatory carol song ‘Jingle Bells’ has won the internet. The kids has won the heart of the netizens by adding some ‘Desi Masala’ to it.
A group kids has come up with a Sinkari Melam twist of the Christmas Carol. Sinkari melam is the classical performance of various musical instruments that are endemic to Kerala.
The video has been uploaded with a caption ” “JINGLE BELLS with a SINKARI TWIST by TOMS – MEDIVAZHIPADU”.
In the 2-minute long video a group of kids wearing red t-shirt and black trousers dance to drum beats and the carol. While a group of men play local drum. A group of kids wearing multi colour dresses is seen singing the carol.
The video has already bagged 36,000 views. The video has been got 1500 likes in YouTube alone.
