Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices rises

In the commodity market the prices of precious metals – gold and silver- has surged on Friday both in India and in the international market.

In the international market the price of gold has rose today and reached at $.1478 per ounce. The price of silver has also rose and reached at $.17.05 per ounce.

In New Delhi the price of yellow metal rose by Rs.109 to reach at Rs.38,894 per 10 gram. The gold was ended trading at Rs.38,785 per 10 gram on Thursday.

The price of silver has surged by Rs.338 to reach at Rs.45,786 per kilo. Silver was settled trading at Rs.45,448 per kilo.