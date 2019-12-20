Court pronounces verdict in Unnao rape case

Delhi district court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for kidnapping and raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, to life imprisonment. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma announced the quantum of sentence.

The CBI had earlier sought life imprisonment for the ex-BJP MLA, saying it was a fight for justice of an individual against the system.

CBI’s counsel and the complainant in the case sought maximum punishment for Sengar, saying that the court must consider the prolonged ordeal faced by the victim.

The counsel of the victim also supported the CBI’s submission and additionally sought sufficient monetary compensation for the rape survivor.

Sengar’s counsel, however, urged the court to give him minimum punishment of 10-years jail term, saying he had no prior criminal record.

The court had on Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Pocso Act for the offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. The rape survivor was a minor when she was assaulted.