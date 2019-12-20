Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Raffle: Indian expat wins $ 1 million

The raffle draw in Dubai has again brought fortune to Indian expat living in UAE. In Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Raffle Indian expat Vikrant Biswakarma and Filipino expat Melody Curitana had won $.1 million on Thursday.

Vikrant Biswakarma won the prize for his ticket number 4411 in Series 38 draw. Melody Curitana won the prize for her ticket 1875 series in 319 of the draw.

The two draws were conducted to mark the 36th anniversary of Dubai Duty Free. The draw was conducted by Colm Mcloughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO.

William Duncan, a 60 year old British national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S560, Raif Synowzik, a 50 year old Dubai-based German national won Range Rover HSE 360PS and Indian national a Mohammed Momin won an Aprilla Tuono RR (Grigio) motorbike.