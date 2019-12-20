“Emergency is here again” : Anurag Kashyap on CAA

Anurag Kashyap on Thursday came down heavily on authorities trying to clamp down protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying that it showed a “scared, egoistic, uneducated” government that wanted to cling on to power.”You have shut down internet in the capital. You have stopped the metro. This is a scared government whose sole agenda is to win elections,” Mr Kashyap said.

“People are being detained, not allowed to protest – what is the difference between today and the Emergency? Narendra Modi used to abuse the Congress; today, he has become Indira Gandhi himself. And Amit Shah has become Sanjay Gandhi. So what is the difference between them and the ones they abuse?” he said.

The Black Friday director, who has frequently faced attacks for expressing his views on social media, said, “I am constantly told this is a government elected by 1.3 billion Indians. To them I want to say 1.3 billion or 130 crore is the population of the country. Of that 90 crore people are eligible to vote. Of that 67 per cent voted which is around 60 crore. Of which 38 per cent voted for the BJP which is 23 crore. So the BJP only has the mandate of 23 crore of India’s 130 crore people. That’s less than 20 per cent.”