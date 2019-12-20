Forex market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the early hours of trading.

As per the market experts the rising crude oil prices, the weak opening of Indian share market and the strengthening of US dollar against other currencies weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened weak at 71.15 registering a loss of 12 paise against the US dollar. Indian rupee settled trading on Thursday at 71.03 against the US dollar.

The Dollar Index, which measures the strength of US currency against the basket of six currencies rose by 0.05% to 97.43.