Former minister and veteran NCP leader Thomas Chandy MLA passed away. Thomas Chandy aged 72 was under treatment for cancer for a long time.

Thomas Chandy served as the transport minister in the current LDF government. He is the state unit president of NCP.

Chandy is representing Kuttanad assembly seat. He won from Kuttanad in 2006 for the first time. later he again won from the seat in 2011 and 2016.

Chandy a prominent businessman based in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.