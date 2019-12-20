“If Musharraf dies before execution, his body to be hanged for 3 days”, says Pak Court

Pakistan special Court, which pronounced death sentence to former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf, released a 167-page detailed verdict on Thursday, which has some bizarre orders.

The verdict directs law enforcement agencies to hang Musharraf’s ‘corpse in Islamabad’s D-chowk for three days if he passes away before execution’.

The verdict further states,” We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

A three-member special court on Tuesday comprising Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) handed over the verdict.

The high treason case was filed against the former president by the PML-N government in 2013 for clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007. Musharraf was booked in the high treason case in December 2013 and indicted on March 31, 2014.