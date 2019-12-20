ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters faces yet another defeat

In football, the Kerala Blasters FC faced yet another defeat in the Indian Super League. The Chennaiyin FC beat Kerala Blasters FC by 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The first half of the game saw all the four goals and a goal overturned. Eli Sabia of Chennaiyin FC was shown a red card in the second half.

Andre Schembri scored the first goal for the hosts in the fourth minute and Bartholomew Ogbeche scored for the gusts in 15th minute.Valskis scored for Chennaiyin FC in the 24th minute followed by Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Chennaiyin FC is now at the 8th place with 9 points from 8 matches. Kerala Blasters FC is in the 9th place with 7 points from 9 matches.