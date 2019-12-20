Jharkhand Assembly Election: Exit polls result out :Details inside

The voting for the assembly in Jharkhand was finished on Friday. The election was conducted in five phases which began on 30 November. The counting of votes for the 81 assembly seats will be done on December 23.

The ruling BJP is facing a tight competition from the tri party alliance of Congress- Congress- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In 2014 elections BJP had won 37 seats. Six MLAs of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha has later joined BJP.

Raghubar Das is the CM of the state . The tri-party alliance has put forward the JMM leader Hemant Soren as its CM candidate.

The exit polls released on Friday by various media houses has predicted a slight edge to the tri-party alliance in Jharkhand assembly elections.

Exit Poll Predictions:

1. India Today- Axis- My India: Has predicted that the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will get 38-50 seats by getting 37% votes. India Today-My Axis Exit poll predicts 22-32 seats for BJP. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) may get 2-4 and 3-5 seats respectively.

2.IANS-CVoter-ABP: Exit polls has predicted that BJP will end up in 28 to 36 setas. The Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will get 35 to 39 seats.