Kashmir Issue : “India deploying missiles”, Pakistan writes to UN

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan has again written to the UN on the Kashmir issue, this time complaining that India is deploying missiles in Jammu & Kashmir. Qureshi claimed that India is continuing to escalate tensions in South Asia. He further claimed that India could launch a false-flag attack to divert the world’s attention from Kashmir.

Asif Ghafoor, the spokesperson of the Pakistani Army, had issued a statement where he said, “Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression.” He had claimed that India is preparing the escalate along the LOC and would get a “befitting reply” from Pakistan.

Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 19, 2019

The letter, written on the 12th of December, “apprised the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia”, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday. The actions, Qureshi claimed, included “deployment and testing of missiles of various ranges and capabilities” by India.

Qureshi also demanded that the UN Military Observer’s Group strengthen its presence in the region and asked it to play its ‘rightful role’. India, on the other hand, claims that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility following the signing of the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).