Motion poster of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits released

Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has announced his new film. The film titled ‘Shikara’ is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

The motion poster of the film has been released by the makers. The trailer of the film be released on January 7,2020.

“What is it to know the agony of being a refugee in your own country? The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley. Almost 3 decades later, most have been unable to return. Shikara is the story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It’s also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times”, says the synopsis of the motion poster.

Witness the unravelling of a 30 year old love story…Take a look at the motion poster, now available on @hotstartweets #Shikarahttps://t.co/JIs727MdH1 — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) December 20, 2019

” Witness the unravelling of a 30 year old love story…Take a look at the motion poster”, Vidhu Vinod Chopra captioned the motion poster on his Twitter handle.

The film is edited, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film will be released on February 7,2020.